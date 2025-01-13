Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Tracing the journey of fake sneakers; What is behind Shivaji Park dust nuisance? and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Hing Ki Mandi, a manufacturing hub in Agra

Nifty, Sensex decline by around 0.9% in opening trade

Indian stock markets continued their downward trend on Monday, with bears dominating the opening session. The Nifty 50 index opened under pressure, declining by over 1 per cent or 236.10 points to start at 23,195.40. Similarly, the BSE Sensex witnessed a drop of 749.01 points or 0.97 per cent, opening at 76,629.90.

Mid-Day Investigation | From factory to feet: Tracing the journey of fake sneakers

There has been a frenzy surrounding the sale of branded sneakers on Instagram, with people rushing to grab the best pair, often without verifying the authenticity of the shoes, despite sellers’ claims of legitimacy. To investigate, undercover reporters from mid-day logged into various online platforms and contacted several sellers, uncovering an extensive network of counterfeit sneaker vendors operating out of Agra. Astonishingly, as the investigation deepened, it was revealed that nearly every house in the area doubles as a factory outlet for mass-producing counterfeit sneakers at throwaway prices. Read more.

Mumbai: What is behind Shivaji Park dust nuisance?

The addition of poor-quality soil during a 2021 beautification project at Shivaji Park has turned the iconic ground into a dust bowl, sparking complaints from residents. The red soil layer, blamed for the dust pollution, continues to plague the area as the BMC delays its decision to remove it. A proposal to level the ground and address the issue has been pending since December 2024, leaving citizens frustrated and choking in the meantime. Read more.

Sunny day for Mumbai cricket captains at Wankhede

Bombay, My Bombay is a chapter in batting legend Sunil Gavaskar’s autobiography Sunny Days, released in late 1976 long before the city of his birth changed to Mumbai. The penultimate chapter of the bestselling book consisted of Gavaskar’s views on why the city is such a formidable force in the willow game. Read more.

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Punjab 95 to release without any cuts

After multiple reports of the edits demanded by the Central Board of Film Certification for the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film Punjab 95 hit headlines, the wife of Jaswant Singh Khalra—on whom the film is based—was evidently irate. Paramjit Kaur Khalra had condemned the censor board’s demand for 120 cuts, stating that the biopic on her husband’s life was made with the family’s consent, and should be released without changes. Now, mid-day hears that the film on the social activist is finally headed to screens sans any cuts, following a string of measures taken by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Read more.