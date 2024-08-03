Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

NDRF, SDRF personnel engage in rescue operations amid Himachal Pradesh clouburst/ X

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: 53 still missing after Himachal cloudburst; 21 Indian fishermen released from Colombo prison and more x 00:00

Why is Mumbai's Juhu beach covered in garbage

The residents of Juhu are now traversing tonnes of garbage as the BMC is still in the process of issuing tenders for the 6km beach clean-up. According to joggers from Juhu Beach, tonnes of garbage accumulate in May and then disappear in September. The beaches were previously maintained with modern equipment, but this year they are being cleaned manually. One local attributed the problem to illegal dumping in the nullahs. “The Versova nullah is a hotspot for ragpickers to dump garbage illegally, which then accumulates on the beach, and the BMC doesn’t clean it,” he said. Read More

Himachal cloudburst: 53 people still missing, 6 bodies recovered so far

A total of 53 people are still missing and six bodies were recovered so far as of Saturday after a cloudburst followed by flashfloods wreaked widespread destruction in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla regions of Himachal Pradesh, as per the District Disaster Management Authority. Special Secretary DC Rana of the DDMA said that over sixty houses were washed away and several villages have been severely affected by the floods.

Tamil Nadu: 21 Indian fishermen released from Colombo prison arrive at Chennai airport

The 21 Indian fishermen whose release was secured by the Indian High Commission in Colombo arrived at the Chennai airport on Saturday morning. "Returning home! 21 Indian fishermen have been successfully repatriated and are on their way to Chennai from Colombo," the Official handle of the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka earlier posted on X. On Thursday, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka and the Consulate General in Jaffna secured the release of 20 fishermen from Sri Lanka. Read More

Paris Olympics 2024: Will Manu make it thrice as nice?

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker kept herself on track for a hat-trick of Olympic medals, coming up with one of her most memorable performances in her favourite event, the 25m pistol, as she booked a place in the final in second spot here on Friday. Read More

'Ulajh' movie review: Untangling this pretentious nonsense

I know, delusion can equal patriotism, sometimes. Especially, with movies, for what else are films, if not fantasies, first. That said, the sheer delulu around a dapperly-dressed, foreign ministry bureaucrat, carefully selecting snazzy #ootd—strutting around in her fancy apartment and office, like some US Vice President type from Veep, as TV channels go high-decibel berserk, breaking news of her getting anointed India’s youngest deputy high commissioner to Britain—should warn you enough about all that’s to follow in this pretentious nonsense. Read More