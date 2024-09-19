Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

A fire tender at the Dev Corpa high-rise building in Thane. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Sensex, Nifty scale fresh peaks; glass facade of Thane building almost became a death trap amid blaze and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty scale fresh peaks after Federal Reserve's rate cut decision

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged to their fresh record high levels in early trade on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate after more than four years. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 735.95 points to scale a new all-time high of 83,684.18 in early trade. The NSE Nifty also surged 209.55 points to hit a fresh record peak of 25,587.10.

How glass facade of Thane building almost became a death trap

Firemen had to fight for more than five hours to douse a midnight blaze that broke out in the 16-storey Dev Corpora building in Khopat, Thane. The incident exposed the dangers of modern architecture, with shared ducts quickly spreading the smoke across several floors, and the glass facade trapping it all in. Read More

IMD predicts light showers for Mumbai today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light spells of rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update. The meteorological agency has forecast a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/thundershower in city & suburbs" for the next 24 hours in its most recent Mumbai weather report. Read more

Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and others return for the final round

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh will get another opportunity to enhance their red-ball credentials when the final round of Duleep Trophy matches begin here on Thursday. Read more

Ranveer Brar: ‘With The Buckingham Murders, I learnt healing and how to be a better chef'

Kitchen, ingredients, recipes, cooking shows—popular chef Ranveer Brar was so content in the world of cooking that he didn’t want to move to acting. But in 2022, he took a leap of faith with Hansal Mehta’s Modern Love Mumbai. Two years on, he has added another acting project to his résumé with The Buckingham Murders. Read more