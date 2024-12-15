PM Modi made repeated reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family and accused every generation of its leaders of disrespecting the Constitution, while responding to a two-day discussion in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the 'glorious journey of 75 years of the India Constitution', in the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article PM Modi's speech in Parliament was historic, says Rajasthan minister x 00:00

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel on Sunday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parliament speech and called it "historic", reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech was historic. It will be remembered forever. INC and its members and their leader have time and again mocked the Constitution. The kind of language used by their leader is unconstitutional," Patel told ANI.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress during his reply to the two-day Constitution debate in Parliament and accused it of constantly disrespecting the Constitution and presented eleven pledges for India's bright future, noting that the government and people should follow their duties and the country's politics should be free of "parivarvad", stated ANI.

PM Modi made repeated reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family and accused every generation of its leaders of disrespecting the Constitution, while responding to a two-day discussion in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution.

Patel also said the ‘One Nation, One Election’ is the need of the hour and important for Indian democracy.

"This is the need of the hour. This is very important for Indian democracy. Frequent elections create animosity, law and order problems also arise. If elections are held once, the government will get a chance to work fully for 5 years, so we believe that this is very important... Under the leadership of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, we are also moving towards one state-one election," Patel said.

On Thursday, the 'One Nation One Election' bill was approved by the Union Cabinet paving the way for its introduction in Parliament. However, before its introduction in the Parliament, the bill initiated debate between the ruling and opposition parties, stated ANI.

The INDIA alliance parties view the 'One Nation, One Election' policy as undermining the federal structure of governance in India.

In contrast, parties within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have welcomed the bill. They argue that unifying elections will streamline the electoral process, save time, and facilitate a more unified approach to governance.

Notably, in September this year, the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which aims to unify elections at multiple levels in India, including Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls, within a span of 100 days.

The recommendations were outlined in a report by a high-level panel chaired by former President Kovind, stated ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)