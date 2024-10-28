On Thursday, a labourer was shot and injured by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The victim is from Uttar Pradesh and was targeted while he was working in the area. This attack follows closely on a more devastating terror attack that occurred on October 20 in Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir

An army jawan clicks picture of an ambulance that was fired upon by terrorists in Khor Batal area of Akhnoor Sector. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Terrorists attack Army ambulance in Jammu, a week after Ganderbal attack x 00:00

A group of terrorists opened fire on an Army ambulance that was part of a convoy which was passing through a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred early in the morning as the Army vehicles passed near the Assan temple in Jogwan. Fortunately, the personnel inside the ambulance narrowly escaped injury due to swift retaliation from the troops.

According to officials, approximately a dozen bullets struck the ambulance, but thanks to the prompt response from Army forces, the terrorist managed to flee into a nearby forest.

In light of this attack, an extensive operation has been launched to locate and neutralise the terrorist, with more reinforcements dispatched to the area.

The Jammu-based White Knight Corps confirmed that their troops effectively thwarted the terrorists' attempt to inflict harm.

Op ASAN

Terrorists fired upon a convoy near #Asan, #Sunderbani Sector, targeting Army vehicles in the morning.



Swift retaliation by own troops ensured foiling of the attempt ensuring no injuries. The area has been cordoned off, and a search operation to neutralize the terrorists… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) October 28, 2024

They stated in a post on social media platform X that "Swift retaliation by own troops ensured foiling of the attempt and no injuries. The area has been cordoned off, and a search operation to neutralise the terrorists is ongoing."

According to police sources, three terrorists were involved in the attack and were last spotted near Assan Mandir, Battal in the Akhnoor area of district Jammu.

"They fired some rounds on the Army ambulance. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched by the police and security forces," the official said in a statement.

Reports suggest that prior to opening fire on the ambulance, the militants had entered a nearby temple in search of a mobile phone to make a call.

It is believed that these terrorists infiltrated into Indian territory from across the border just the night before.

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties from this incident.

On Thursday, a labourer was shot and injured by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The victim is from Uttar Pradesh and was targeted while he was working in the area.

This attack follows closely on a more devastating terror attack that occurred on October 20 in Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir.

A group of terrorists had launched an attack at a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway. Seven individuals, including a doctor and six construction workers, were killed in the incident.

The terrorists ambushed the labourers and other workers as they were returning to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal.

The targeted nature of such attacks, especially on non-locals has raised significant concerns among local authorities in the region.

(With inputs from PTI)