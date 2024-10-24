The officials said that aid that at least 20 Air India flights, 20 Vistara and IndiGo flights, and 13 Akasa Air flights have received threats so far on Thursday

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Vistara, Air India, IndiGo airlines face security concerns as threats to flights in India continue x 00:00

Vistara, Air India, Akasa Air and IndiGo were among the airlines to face fresh round of security concerns as threats to flights in India continued on Thursday, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said that at least 20 Air India flights, 20 Vistara and IndiGo flights, and 13 Akasa Air flights have received threats so far.

"Some of our flights operating on October 24, 2024 have received security alerts today. The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities and the Akasa Air teams on ground are prepared to assist passengers to ensure their safety and comfort," an Akasa Air spokesperson said.

India's aviation sector remains on high alert after a wave of bomb threats affecting and the airlines such as Vistara, Air India, Akasa Air, and IndiGo, etc and prompting authorities to enforce stricter security measures at airports nationwide. Passengers are also being subjected to more rigorous security screenings. Since Monday, (October 14) the total number of flights targeted with bomb threats has surged to hundreds of flights being affected after bomb threats.