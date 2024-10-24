Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Vistara Air India IndiGo airlines face security concerns as threats to flights in India continue

Vistara, Air India, IndiGo airlines face security concerns as threats to flights in India continue

Updated on: 24 October,2024 05:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The officials said that aid that at least 20 Air India flights, 20 Vistara and IndiGo flights, and 13 Akasa Air flights have received threats so far on Thursday

Vistara, Air India, IndiGo airlines face security concerns as threats to flights in India continue

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Vistara, Air India, IndiGo airlines face security concerns as threats to flights in India continue
x
00:00

Vistara, Air India, Akasa Air and IndiGo were among the airlines to face fresh round of security concerns as threats to flights in India continued on Thursday, the officials said.


They said that at least 20 Air India flights, 20 Vistara and IndiGo flights, and 13 Akasa Air flights have received threats so far.


"Some of our flights operating on October 24, 2024 have received security alerts today. The Akasa  Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities and the Akasa Air teams on ground are prepared to assist passengers to ensure their safety and comfort," an Akasa Air spokesperson said.


India's aviation sector remains on high alert after a wave of bomb threats affecting and the airlines such as Vistara, Air India, Akasa Air, and IndiGo, etc and prompting authorities to enforce stricter security measures at airports nationwide. Passengers are also being subjected to more rigorous security screenings. Since Monday, (October 14) the total number of flights targeted with bomb threats has surged to hundreds of flights being affected after bomb threats.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

air india vistara flight indigo bomb threat India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK