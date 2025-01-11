The GMRT is situated in Khodad village near Narayangaon, approximately 60 km from Pune, off the Pune-Nashik Highway, NCP (SP) MP Amol Kolhe recently suggested relocating the GMRT to facilitate the railway project

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday that the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) will remain in its current location and will not be relocated for the forthcoming Pune-Nashik railway project, reported news agency PTI.

He emphasised that the only viable solution is to alter the alignment of the railway project.

The GMRT is situated in Khodad village near Narayangaon, approximately 60 km from Pune, off the Pune-Nashik Highway.

Researchers have voiced concerns about potential disruptions to the facility's operations following the Centre's in-principle approval of the Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed rail project.

In response to these concerns, NCP (SP) MP Amol Kolhe recently suggested relocating the GMRT to facilitate the railway project.

"GMRT, located between Nashik and Pune, was a challenge for the project. It's not the telescope for India, but it also belongs to 23 countries. We will have to make all these countries agree to shift telescopes. Shifting means weakening the most powerful facility of scientific research in India. That is why we decided not to shift GMRT from its current location," Vaishnaw stated at a press conference at C-DAC, Pune.

He further mentioned that the only remaining option is to adjust the alignment of the proposed railway route.

"If we see the area and go towards the Arabian Sea in the west, we have ghats. If we move there, the project will get difficult. The other side is between the Manmad-Ahilyanagar route. The Manmad, Ahilyanagar -Daund route is already there. There is an option of a parallel alignment along this route," he explained.

Vaishnaw also pointed out the second option, which involves the Nashik-Shirdi-Ahilyanagar-Pune high-speed route, stating, "On these two options, the team is working and we will have results soon."

He reassured that the GMRT will remain undisturbed, highlighting its significance as a great heritage for the nation, while also ensuring the Pune-Nashik railway project will proceed.

