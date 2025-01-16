The Mumbai-based cricketers recalled that the game was played on a grassy pitch

Some members of the 1974-75 Bombay Ranji Trophy team with MCA officials standing behind them. Seated from left are: Abdul Ismail, Milind Rege, Ajit Pai and Padmakar Shivalkar at Wankhede yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai’s bunch of 1974-75 team up for honours x 00:00

Members of the Bombay team which played the first Ranji Trophy game at the Wankhede Stadium (v Baroda in 1974-75) got R100 as match fees back then. On Wednesday, at a felicitation function for that side, they received R10 lakh each.

ADVERTISEMENT

The function was part of the Wankhede Stadium’s golden jubilee celebrations.

Padmakar Shivalkar, 84, pacers Abdul Ismail, 79, and Ajit Pai, 79, all-rounders Milind Rege, 75, and Karsan Ghavri, 73 were present at the iconic ground. They were part of the side that beat Baroda by an innings and 96 runs on November 18, 1974.

The Mumbai-based cricketers recalled that the game was played on a grassy pitch.

‘An unbelievable experience’

“That experience of playing the very first Ranji match at Wankhede was unbelievable. We beat Baroda outright. I used to enjoy playing cricket here and with the Bombay team. We [Bombay team] were like a family both on and off the field,” Ismail told mid-day. He scored an unbeaten 25 and claimed seven wickets in the match.

It was also a memorable game for Rege, who scored 63 at No. 7. “Right now, it feels as if I have come back to my home. This [MCA] is the only association which makes its cricketers feel wanted. It’s an honour for us to be remembered,” Rege said.

Test pacer Ghavri, who showcased his all-round skills by scoring 83 at No. 8 and claiming seven wickets in the game, recalled: “It was an absolutely memorable match, because it was the first [first-class] match ever played at Wankhede. And today [Wednesday], after 50 years, people and MCA still remember us. It shows how much they love the game.

“The Rs 10 lakh reward is secondary to us. The most important thing is the MCA gave us the opportunity to play. That itself is a bigger award and reward.” Ghavri claimed his 100th first-class wicket in that game. He previously represented Saurashtra.

MCA honours groundsmen

The MCA also honoured its former managing committee members as well as its groundsmen.

UK-based Farokh Engineer rued missing the function. He played in the first Test at Wankhede as well. “I’m so happy that the MCA have remembered members of that 1974-75 team. I would have loved to be at the Wankhede to be part of the celebrations. I hear the members were rewarded R10 lakh each which is such a grand gesture,” said Engineer, who is due to visit Mumbai soon.

Leg-spinning all-rounder Rakesh Tandon is in the USA, while Sunil Gavaskar is believed to be out of town.

Skipper Ashok Mankad, Sudhir Naik and Eknath Solkar are deceased.

With inputs from Clayton Murzello