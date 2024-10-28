Sri Lanka, South Africa, and New Zealand are also in contention for coveted spots in the top two

The prospect of a rematch of the 2023 title clash between India and Australia remains highly plausible (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article World Test Championship 2023-25: Race for WTC final intensifies as teams vie for points x 00:00

The World Test Championship 2023-25 standings are tightening, with a mere 15 percent separating the top two teams, India and Australia.

The prospect of a rematch of the 2023 title clash remains highly plausible. Sri Lanka, South Africa, and New Zealand are also in contention for coveted spots in the top two, which would secure a place in next year’s one-off Test at Lord’s.

Below is an overview as the World Test Championship 2023-25 approaches its climax:

India - 62.82% of possible points

Remaining series: New Zealand (home, one Test), Australia (away, five Tests)

Best possible finish: 74.56%



The two-time World Test Championship runners-up looked strong for a spot in next year’s final, but consecutive setbacks at home against New Zealand have opened the door for rival teams. Although Rohit Sharma's squad maintains a slender lead, another loss in the third Test against the Black Caps would require them to win at least four out of five matches in Australia to ensure qualification, as per ICC regulations. Regardless of the outcome in Mumbai, the upcoming five-match series against Australia will be pivotal for India’s chances of reaching a third consecutive World Test Championship final.

Australia - 62.50% of possible points

Remaining series: India (home, five Tests), Sri Lanka (away, two Tests)

Best possible finish: 76.32%

Reigning World Test Championship winners Australia are on track for a second successive appearance in the final. However, Pat Cummins' team must win at least four of their remaining seven Tests to defend their title. One advantage Australia holds over India is their two Tests in Sri Lanka next year, allowing them to potentially draw the series with India and still remain in contention. Nevertheless, they will be eager to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after over a decade.

Sri Lanka - 55.56% of possible points



Remaining series: South Africa (away, two Tests), Australia (home, two Tests)

Best possible finish: 69.23%

A stunning victory over England in the third Test has rejuvenated Sri Lanka’s hopes for a World Test Championship Final berth. They will need to secure three wins from their remaining four Tests, a challenging task with two Tests in South Africa followed by two at home against reigning champions Australia. If Sri Lanka can secure a win in South Africa, it could lead to a thrilling finish at home with the top two spots still undecided.

New Zealand - 50% of possible points

Remaining series: India (away, one Test), England (home, three Tests)

Best possible finish: 64.29%

New Zealand’s first-ever series victory in India has provided a glimmer of hope for claiming a second World Test Championship title. However, they face a tough road ahead and will likely need to win all four remaining Tests to secure a top-two finish, necessitating series sweeps over India and England.

South Africa - 47.62% of possible points

Remaining series: Bangladesh (away, one Test), Sri Lanka (home, two Tests), Pakistan (home, two Tests)

Best possible finish: 69.44%

A first victory in the subcontinent in over a decade has bolstered South Africa’s aspirations for next year’s final. They must replicate that success in the second Test against Bangladesh and win three of their four home matches later in the year. The two-match home series against Sri Lanka will be crucial, as a clean sweep could enhance their chances while stifling Sri Lanka's hopes.

England - 40.79% of possible points

Remaining series: New Zealand (away, three Tests)

Best possible finish: 48.86%

Following consecutive losses in Pakistan, England has slipped out of contention for the final. Ben Stokes' side will aim to conclude the cycle positively with a series win in New Zealand.

Pakistan - 33.33% of possible points

Remaining series: South Africa (away, two Tests), West Indies (home, two Tests)

Best possible finish: 52.38%

Under new coach Jason Gillespie, Pakistan has achieved back-to-back Test victories but remains outside the top two. While they could theoretically finish with a high percentage, it is unlikely to be sufficient for a final berth.

Bangladesh - 30.56% of possible points

Remaining series: South Africa (home, one Test), West Indies (away, two Tests)

Best possible finish: 47.92%

The recent loss to South Africa at home has dashed Bangladesh's chances of reaching the final. Winning their remaining matches would only yield a percentage insufficient for qualification.

West Indies - 18.52% of possible points

Remaining series: Bangladesh (home, two Tests), Pakistan (away, two Tests)

Best possible finish: 43.59%

Apart from a surprising victory against Australia in Brisbane, the West Indies have faced a disappointing second cycle in the World Test Championship. After a dismal start against India, they now look to salvage their campaign against Bangladesh and Pakistan.