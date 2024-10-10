Breaking News
Hurricane Milton set to delay Argentina’s travel to Venezuela

Updated on: 10 October,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Miami
Fort Lauderdale is not expected to be heavily impacted by the hurricane but local authorities have issued tropical storm and flood alerts

Hurricane Milton set to delay Argentina’s travel to Venezuela

Lionel Scaloni

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said on Tuesday that he was unsure when his team would be able to travel to Venezuela for their World Cup qualifier as Hurricane Milton approached Florida’s west coast. 


Also Read: Mbappe among missing stars at Nations League


The category five storm swept across the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday bound for Florida, where the reigning world champions have set up camp ahead of Thursday’s clash in the northeastern Venezuelan city of Maturin, reports Xinhua. “The game is important but the safety issue is even more important,” Scaloni told reporters from Argentina’s training base in Fort Lauderdale. “We are worried and we’re waiting to see if we can in fact travel tomorrow as planned.”


Fort Lauderdale is not expected to be heavily impacted by the hurricane but local authorities have issued tropical storm and flood alerts. Argentina currently lead the 10-team South American zone standings with 18 points from eight games, two points ahead of second-placed Colombia.

argentina football sports sports news Sports Update

