Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Cheered on by home crowd Austrias Grand Slam winner Thiem ends career

Cheered on by home crowd, Austria’s Grand Slam winner Thiem ends career

Updated on: 24 October,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Vienna
AFP |

Top

Earlier this year, Thiem had announced his retirement from tennis, giving up on his fruitless struggle to fully recover from the injury he sustained in 2021

Cheered on by home crowd, Austria’s Grand Slam winner Thiem ends career

Dominic Thiem after his match in Vienna on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Cheered on by home crowd, Austria’s Grand Slam winner Thiem ends career
x
00:00

Austria’s Dominic Thiem, a former US Open champion, was swept aside 6-7 (6-8), 2-6 by Luciano Darderi at the Vienna Open on Tuesday, ending his career on home ground after battling a long-term wrist injury. 


Also Read: Very bad decision to exclude badminton from CWG: Chirag


Earlier this year, Thiem had announced his retirement from tennis, giving up on his fruitless struggle to fully recover from the injury he sustained in 2021. 


On Tuesday, his Italian rival, Darderi, 22, did not seem to dominate at first, but the World No. 42 gained steam as the match progressed. “I would really like to thank you for all the sensational years, because of course I am only a part of this all, the whole career,” Thiem told the cheering crowd after the match. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK