Cheered on by home crowd, Austria’s Grand Slam winner Thiem ends career

Dominic Thiem after his match in Vienna on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Austria’s Dominic Thiem, a former US Open champion, was swept aside 6-7 (6-8), 2-6 by Luciano Darderi at the Vienna Open on Tuesday, ending his career on home ground after battling a long-term wrist injury.

Earlier this year, Thiem had announced his retirement from tennis, giving up on his fruitless struggle to fully recover from the injury he sustained in 2021.

On Tuesday, his Italian rival, Darderi, 22, did not seem to dominate at first, but the World No. 42 gained steam as the match progressed. “I would really like to thank you for all the sensational years, because of course I am only a part of this all, the whole career,” Thiem told the cheering crowd after the match.

