Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Kings Ransom can turn tables on Dyf in St Leger

King's Ransom can turn tables on Dyf in St Leger

Updated on: 24 September,2023 07:46 AM IST  |  Pune
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Looking at the extended trip (2,800m today vs 2,400m last time), and hoping jockey PS Chouhan will be more cautious this time, I answer that question in the affirmative

King's Ransom can turn tables on Dyf in St Leger

Representational pic

King's Ransom can turn tables on Dyf in St Leger
The Parimatch Indian St Leger (Gr 1) is the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card, with only five runners in the fray. And since four of the five had run together in the Idar Gold Trophy three weeks ago, the only question that needs to be answered is: can King's Ransom, who underperformed on that occasion because of getting badly blocked at a crucial stage, now turn the tables on Dyf?


Looking at the extended trip (2,800m today vs 2,400m last time), and hoping jockey PS Chouhan will be more cautious this time, I answer that question in the affirmative.


First race at 2 pm.
Selections:


Jaidev Trophy (For 4y&o, class V; 1600m)
Metzinger 1, Fantastic Flare 2, Precioso 3.

Warsaw Pact Trophy (Class II; 1400m)
Buckley 1, Snowfall 2, Raffaello 3.

Caprisca Trophy (Class IV; 2000m)
Capitolium 1, Winter Agenda 2, Alexandros 3.

Dr P K Sardeshmukh Maharaj Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)
Nirvana 1, Decacorn 2, Impunity 3.

Also Read: Emperor Roderic wins S A Poonawalla Million

Parimatch Indian St Leger - Gr 1 (For 4y; 2800m)
King's Ransom 1, Dyf 2.

Col K M Bharucha Memorial Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)
Chenevix Trench 1, Ocean Of God 2, Dali Swirl 3.

Amazing Grace Trophy (Class III; 1000m)
Irish Gold 1, Fighton 2, Midsummer Star 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Irish Gold (7-2)
Upsets: Zip Along (1-6), Endurance (4-2) & Tyrone Black (6-7)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races

