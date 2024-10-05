Nourishment for Navratri

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 October,2024 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nasrin Modak Siddiqi | smdmail@mid-day.com

It’s garba season, and the city’s energy is at its peak! Match the vibe with special meals for those fasting or feasting!

Representation Pic

Rituals on a plate


The Roots of India’s special menu has refreshing cucumber tomato salad and fruit salad starters, followed by crispy sabudana vada and kele Ke kebab, dahiwale kaddu ki sabzi and satvik palak paneer for the main course, paired with sama ke chawal pulao and rajgira puri. End with papaya halwa, rice kheer, or sabudana kheer. 
>>>
Roots of India, 
PRICE: Rs 649 onwards
CALL: 9326965645


Taste of tradition


The Navratri thali at Mool: Kitchen & Bar has thoughtfully selected dishes— from the refreshing tropical paradise coconut water to the wholesome sabudana vada and indulgent paneer makhana curry, and appetisers such as sweet potato and taro chaat, raw papaya and black chana, water chestnut flatbread, and fragrant barnyard millet pulao, culminating in the cherished jhagora ki kheer—is just what you’d want in a hearty thali.
>>>
Mool: Kitchen & Bar 
PRICE:  Rs 1,200 
CALL: 8657057481

Festive delight

The NutriLicious Navratri fasting menu includes farali khandvi stuffed with aloo, sabudana, coconut and peanut. There is also buckwheat dhokla, sama dhokla, sabudana vada, sabudana khichdi, kand patties, farali coconut patties and farali bhakri.
>>>
NutriLicious
PRICE: Rs 100 onwards
CALL: 9821222235

Savouring the spirit

This family-run kitchen, Spicy Sindhi, brings cherished homemade treats straight to your table because no festival is complete without Sindhi favourites such as meetha lola and sev barfi! Meetha lola, a sweet flatbread, pairs perfectly with your favourite beverage, while sev barfi offers a melt-in-your-mouth indulgence. 
>>>
Spicy Sindhi 
PRICE: Rs 590 onwards
CALL: 9326962514

Flavours of faith

The Navratri Food Cart at Via Bombay is a heartfelt tribute to the spirit of Navratri, offering a selection of six thoughtfully crafted dishes. Made using traditional fasting ingredients like Himalayan salt and water chestnut flour, the idea is to ensure that every guest enjoys an authentic and soulful fasting experience.
>>>
Via Bombay, Chembur
PRICE: Rs 265 onwards
CALL: 67099988

