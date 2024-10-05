Nourishment for Navratri

It’s garba season, and the city’s energy is at its peak! Match the vibe with special meals for those fasting or feasting!

Rituals on a plate

The Roots of India’s special menu has refreshing cucumber tomato salad and fruit salad starters, followed by crispy sabudana vada and kele Ke kebab, dahiwale kaddu ki sabzi and satvik palak paneer for the main course, paired with sama ke chawal pulao and rajgira puri. End with papaya halwa, rice kheer, or sabudana kheer.

Roots of India,

PRICE: Rs 649 onwards

CALL: 9326965645

Taste of tradition

The Navratri thali at Mool: Kitchen & Bar has thoughtfully selected dishes— from the refreshing tropical paradise coconut water to the wholesome sabudana vada and indulgent paneer makhana curry, and appetisers such as sweet potato and taro chaat, raw papaya and black chana, water chestnut flatbread, and fragrant barnyard millet pulao, culminating in the cherished jhagora ki kheer—is just what you’d want in a hearty thali.

Mool: Kitchen & Bar

PRICE: Rs 1,200

CALL: 8657057481

Festive delight

The NutriLicious Navratri fasting menu includes farali khandvi stuffed with aloo, sabudana, coconut and peanut. There is also buckwheat dhokla, sama dhokla, sabudana vada, sabudana khichdi, kand patties, farali coconut patties and farali bhakri.

NutriLicious

PRICE: Rs 100 onwards

CALL: 9821222235

Savouring the spirit

This family-run kitchen, Spicy Sindhi, brings cherished homemade treats straight to your table because no festival is complete without Sindhi favourites such as meetha lola and sev barfi! Meetha lola, a sweet flatbread, pairs perfectly with your favourite beverage, while sev barfi offers a melt-in-your-mouth indulgence.

Spicy Sindhi

PRICE: Rs 590 onwards

CALL: 9326962514

Flavours of faith

The Navratri Food Cart at Via Bombay is a heartfelt tribute to the spirit of Navratri, offering a selection of six thoughtfully crafted dishes. Made using traditional fasting ingredients like Himalayan salt and water chestnut flour, the idea is to ensure that every guest enjoys an authentic and soulful fasting experience.

Via Bombay, Chembur

PRICE: Rs 265 onwards

CALL: 67099988