20-year-old woman gives birth to baby, did not know she was pregnant

Pic Courtesy/ Sophie Porter Facebook

A mother named Stacey Porter, aged 20 years, expressed her shock when she gave birth to a healthy baby girl even though she had no idea that she was pregnant.

According to Daily Record, the woman gave birth to a baby girl, Sophia Grace Johnston, right on the floor of her bathroom, without any assistance of pain relief. The woman had no help from neither any paramedics nor her partner who was asleep downstairs on a sofa.

The woman, who is a customer assistant at Barrhead Travel, was suffering from stomach cramps that evening which she gave birth. As her partner David had to attend work in the morning, he decided to get some sleep on the sofa.

On May 10, 2019, after 4.00 am, after a shocking 60 missed calls from Stacey, David woke up after he heard crying or screaming from upstairs.

Eventually, David answered the phone and heard Stacey say, "David, you need to come upstairs, I've had a baby."

Here is a post that Stacey Porter shared on Facebook.

A week gone by, David, filled with happiness and excitement recalled, "I was sleeping downstairs with my phone on silent not knowing what was going on in the bathroom. It's still a bit of a blur, but I think I was woken up by screaming or crying."

"I didn't have a clue what to do, I was all over the place. The paramedic told me to pack a bag but for some reason I was looking for clothes in the fridge. I still can't explain the emotions I was going through at that moment," David added.

Stacey, the mother of the baby said, "It all happened so quickly. One minute I was on the toilet in pain with stomach cramps then the next I was on the floor giving birth. It wasn't really until I saw the head coming out that I knew I was pregnant. It was a quick birth and David woke up just minutes after I had delivered her. People have asked me what emotions I was going through at the time but it was all just a blur, it wasn't until after that I thought my life had just turned round."

