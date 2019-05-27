7 cool styling tips for summer holidays

fashion

Whether it's a hill station with sunny skies or sandy beaches or summer city breaks, wherever you go, comfort is the driving force during these travels. Find some styling tips and options below to make sure you're looking fabulous during your vacay

GYMJNS by Spykar

Summer is finally here, and it’s time to relax and go on the much-awaited vacation. Summer is synonymous with travelling, exploring and with the evolution of social media, it’s also about nailing your style game. Whether it’s a hill station with sunny skies or sandy beaches or summer city breaks, wherever you go, comfort is the driving force during these travels. Find some styling tips and options below to make sure you’re looking fabulous during your vacation:

1. Summer Dresses: Summer dresses are staples in the summer wardrobe. Pair an off shoulder summer dress with flip flops for a casual stylish look.

2. Denim Shorts: Denim shorts are always in style! Nail your street style by pairing classic Daisy Dukes with a simple bodysuit and shoes.

3. Athleisure Jeans: Yes, we know it sounds crazy – but brands are coming out with high quality four-way stretch fabrics which are highly stretchable and ensure optimal comfort. Pair GYM JNS with a plain white cotton shirt for an ultra chic summer look.

4. Flared Pants: Wear a pair of Flared Pants with a solid bodysuit. If you wish to experiment with your style a little and want to add a pop of colour, try getting a pair of yellow or red pants!

5. Chinos: Lending a clean-cut fit and lightweight texture, these chinos are always in trend to conquer summertime fashion. You can also try rolling them up at the ankles for a more cool and contemporary look.

6. Linen Shirts: Linen shirts without a doubt are a saviour for every summer. These shirts give off an easy-going vibe that will make men look appealing yet charming. Men can pair it with their favourite pants and loafers while women can wear it with A-line skirts or pants or shorts.

7. Jumpsuits/Rompers: Depending on where you’re going, jumpsuits and rompers ensure maximum style and comfort. They are appropriate for day as well as a night of partying!

This summer ensure your pictures turn out just as perfect as your vacation. Whether it’s a day of exploring the city or a night around town, make sure you’re camera ready!

Mr. Abhishek Yadav, Design Head, Spykar Lifestyle

