Arjun Kapoor shares the motion poster of 'India's Most Wanted'

bollywood

India's Most Wanted is being helmed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Rajkumar Gupta, Myra Karn, and Fox Star Studios. It is slated to hit the screens on May 24

Arjun Kapoor has treated his fans with the latest motion poster of his upcoming film 'India's Most Wanted'. The actor shared the motion poster on his Twitter handle on Friday and captioned: "Terror was his middle name. Experience a one of its kind manhunt of #IndiasMostWanted in cinemas on 24th May."

The sixteen-second motion poster gives a sneak peek into Arjun's character. His face is half hidden with a scarf which is adding to his intense look in the motion poster.

'India's Most Wanted' is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of billions of people by hunting down a terrorist, which the makers have named 'India's Osama'. The film is being helmed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Rajkumar Gupta, Myra Karn, and Fox Star Studios. It is slated to hit the screens on May 24.

2019 is going to be a busy one for Arjun Kapoor. The actor is constantly experimenting in his choice of projects, and his hard work has been evident enough. His upcoming releases include the action thriller India's Most Wanted, a black comedy in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and a historical drama in Panipat. "2018 wasn't my year, so I am hoping that 2019 is the year for me," said the actor is a media interaction.

He is set to kick off his innings this year with the Raj Kumar Gupta-directed thriller. Arjun Kapoor says Bollywood is now welcoming of experimental cinema. "Now, one can't think in terms of a hero or villain. It's the best time to experiment because directors and scriptwriters are coming up with brilliant ideas. It's about taking the right chances and in the process, even if you fail, you learn from it. I am here today because the audience wants to pay to watch my films."

Talking about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, it marks the third collaboration for Arjun and Parineeti after "Ishaqzaade" and "Namaste England".

Earlier, while talking about his experience of this film, the 33-year-old actor said, "It is a scary and real story. It will be fascinating for the audience to see it because when I heard about it, it left me in shock. Also, it made me feel proud to be an Indian. It is a film that will bring out your patriotic side"

Also Read: India's Most Wanted trailer: Arjun Kapoor goes at extreme lengths for his country

Top Entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS