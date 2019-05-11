Arjun Rampal finds an 'angelic' side of girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades; see pictures

bollywood

A few days ago, Arjun Rampal had announced the pregnancy news of his South African girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades. Now, he took to his social media account to share some vibrant looks of Gabriella from her summer photoshoot. He finds her 'angelic'

Gabriella Demetriades. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/gabriellademetriades.

A few days ago, Arjun Rampal shared some beautiful pictures of his South African girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades on his Instagram account. The actor shared the images from one of Gabriella's summer photoshoots. Now, whether the pictures are from pre-pregnancy or during her trimesters, we have no clarity about it. But, she looks all pristine in the photoshoot. The model is posing with a flower in her tresses, and pop of colours on and around her eyes.

Arjun Rampal also shared the picture and wrote 'Angelic' with a heart emoticon. The actor is truly and deeply in love with Gabriella and has no qualms about publicly accepting his relationship. Gone are the days when the couples in Bollywood would keep everything hush-hush.

View this post on Instagram Angelic âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) onMay 8, 2019 at 8:58am PDT

Gabriella Demetriades is a South African model and she shared her photoshoot pictures on Instagram account. This is what she captioned the pictures as, "Fresh . With @sashajairam and @___lemii___ [sic]"

Another model, Diva Dhawan, who is also rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur dropped a comment on Gabriella's post. She wrote: "Love". It was on Koffee With Karan season 6, where Aditya Roy Kapur and Sidharth Malhotra graced the couch together and Sidharth Malhotra dropped hints of Aditya seeing Diva.

View this post on Instagram Some will say fake flower . A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) onMay 8, 2019 at 5:46am PDT

Also Read: Arjun Rampal announces partner Gabriella Demetriades' pregnancy

Next post shared by Gabriella had her posing with a lavender and violet eye makeup. She captioned the photo as: "playing around with @sashajairam face by @___lemii___ inspired by @christynakay [sic]"

The 46-year-old actor and this South African model are rumoured to have met at one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after-parties in 2009 when the actor and ex-wife Mehr Jesia had collaborated with IPL to organise IPL parties.

Arjun Rampal has two daughters - Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13, with ex-wife Mehr Jesia. He was married to her for 20 years. In May 2018, Arjun Rampal, 46, and Mehr Jessia, 48, announced that they've mutually decided to get separated.

On the professional front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in Paltan, which proved to be a dud at the Box Office. Apart from this, he forayed into the digital world with the series, The Final Call. The actor, who was shooting for the same in Kashmir was accompanied by Gabriella at that time.

Top Entertainment stories of the day:

Also Read: Arjun Rampal visits bank with ex-wife Mehr Jesia, maintains distance

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates