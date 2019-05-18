Bhushan Kumar had a power-packed week with a trail of projects

bollywood

Bhushan Kumar who is busy with multiple projects this year, had a power-packed week this month. Bhushan Kumar will be having a Malaal trailer launch on Saturday

Bhushan Kumar

One of the most celebrated music composers and film producer, the owner of World's biggest you-tube channel T- Series, Bhushan Kumar who is busy with multiple projects this year, had a power-packed week this month. Bhushan Kumar will be having a Malaal trailer launch on Saturday.

After transforming T- series as India's leading Production houses, Bhushan Kumar who is producing Bollywood's top films this year, had back to back film promotions. With Kabir Singh's trailer launch which created tremendous buzz on 13th May to De de pyar de which had continuous movie promotions on 14th, 15th and 16th May which followed a star-studded premiere of the same. On the 17th May, the producer was all busy with the biggest film of the year Bharat and on Saturday, he will be occupied with his another, Malaal.

The music sensation who took over the business of his music company at the tender age of 19 and has learned his profession while staying "on the job", had one of the busiest weeks this year. With an exceptional run at global markets with Hindi Medium, Sonu Ke Titu Ki, Sweety, Aashiqui 2, Raid, amongst others, T-Series has a total of eighteen films lines up in the coming year and several under production for 2020 already in the pipeline.

Bhushan Kumar will also present Prabhas' Saaho to the Hindi audience. Thus, marking one of the biggest collaborations in the film industry, the deal of Prabhas' next.

The collaboration marks the coming together of two of the most celebrated production houses of the industry, to deliver to the audience an ultramodern action flick with Saaho. The film which will be Prabhas' return to the big screen after the record-shattering Baahubali: The Conclusion, is much anticipated by audience across India.

Speaking about the same, Prabhas, "The universality of Saaho is what appealed to me as a filmmaker. While Prabhas is a pan India star, the content and its treatment will make for a film having a global appeal. It is an exciting collaboration and we are looking forward to presenting the film to our Hindi audience."

Bharat, De De Pyaar De, Saaho, Street Dancer, Kabir Singh, Tanhaji, Batla House, Marjaavaan, amongst others, Bhushan Kumar has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry to deliver new, interesting and varied content to the audience.

Also Read: Bhushan Kumar to help bring Prabhas' Saaho to the Hindi-speaking market

Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates