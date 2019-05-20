Bill Murray confirms his appearance in Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters
Bill Murray played paranormal investigator Peter Venkman in the first two Ghostbusters movies
Los Angeles: Veteran actor Bill Murray has revealed that he will be making an appearance in the upcoming "Ghostbusters" reboot, directed by Jason Reitman. The 68-year-old actor played paranormal investigator Peter Venkman in the first two "Ghostbusters" movies opposite Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson. In 2016, he made a cameo in Paul Feig's female-centric reboot.
"This franchise paid for my son's college. We made this thing. We are the caretakers of it. It's a great thing and it was a really fun movie to make. It's a real movie with some really funny stuff in it," Murray told IndieWire on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival. Sharing how he got involved with Feig's latest instalment of the franchise, Murray said, "I was in that movie just because they asked me, and I knew if I said no, I was saying I didn't support that movie. I felt like, 'OK, I'm going to support them because I support them as people.' So I did that one and I would do this next one."
Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:
- Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks breathtakingly hot in fish-cut gown
- Cannes 2019 roundup: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' cutest moments
- Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut dazzles in white ensemble for a gala
- Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra takes Victorian look a notch higher as she walks with Nick Jonas
- Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut's latest gown is all sorts of dreamy
- Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone shows off her radiant side in this bright couture
- Cannes 2019: Kashmera Shah makes debut with her directorial film
- Cannes 2019: 'Elegance ki moorat', 'Baby': Ranveer Singh praises Deepika Padukone's look
- Cannes 2019: Hina Khan stuns in a lavender gown at the soiree
- Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi shimmers in a black Balmain blazer-dress
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show in fish-cut gown at the red carpet