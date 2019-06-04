BJP MP Manoj Tiwari invited for this Cricket World Cup in England

national

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Tuesday said an invitation was offered to him in order oto participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup (IPCWC) scheduled to be held parallel to the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

Manoj Tiwari, who is a major cricket fan and always takes out time from his hectic life in politics to play the game, said he will visit England in July to partake in the event.

Conservative Party MP from Deventry, Chris Heaton-Harris has written to Tiwari inviting him to join the IPCWC being hosted by him in conjunction with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) which will run concurrently with the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Inter-Parliamentary World Cup to be held from July 8-15 will feature teams from the legislative assemblies of India, England and Wales, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa, Harris said in his letter to Tiwari, who is also the North East Delhi MP.

"This tournament presents a wonderful opportunity to build on India-United Kingdom relations through the power of sport.

"I am sure you will agree that sport has the power to change lives and we are hoping to use cricket as a platform for wider engagement," Harris said in his letter to Tiwari.

In the letter, Harris stated that a series of events are planned on the sidelines of the tournament. The Speaker of the House, John Bercow will host the MPs from participating teams in Speaker's House at the Palace of Westminster for the official tournament draw on July 8.

Foreign Secretary of UK, Jeremy Hunt, will host an evening of 'cocktails and canapés' for the teams on the evening of July 10, the letter stated.

"Number 10 (official residence of British Prime Minister) is supportive of the project and have agreed for the Prime Minister to host a reception and screen the (ICC) World Cup final, in the Rose Garden in Downing Street on July 14," Harris added.

The Indian team at ICC World Cup will play its first match against South Africa on Wednesday. The first match of World Cup was played between England and South Africa on May 30. Final match of the cup will be played at Lord's in London on July 14.

Inputs from PTI

