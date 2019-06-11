Cyclone Vayu to affect Mumbai too; fishermen asked to stay off coast

Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 12:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The weather officer has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next couple of days in Mumbai while ports have been asked to flag danger signal

With Gujarat on alert with likely Cyclone Vayu closing in on the Arabian Sea coast bringing heavy rains and winds sweeping across parts of the state at speed ranging from 75 km per hour to a maximum of 135 km, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Mumbai will also be affected but not severely. Cyclone Vayu is expected to cross from 250-300 km away, parallel to the Mumbai coast on June 12, early morning. A cyclonic warning has been issued for fishermen and people living near the coastline. The weather officer has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next couple of days while ports have been asked to flag danger signal.

DDGM, IMD Mumbai, KS Hosalikar said, "Mumbai will also be affected by the cyclone but not that severe as it is likely to cross at a distance of 250-300 kms away from the Mumbai coast tomorrow early morning." He said, "A cyclone warning has been issued in Mumbai for fishermen and people living near the coastline. Mumbai will see a weather change today and tomorrow due to the effect of the cyclonic formation."

The sea condition is very likely to be rough along and off south Maharashtra Coasts on June 11, 2019 and very rough to high over along and off Gujarat, north Maharashtra Coasts and northern parts of east-central Arabian Sea on June 13, 2019. The fishermen are advised not to venture into the east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra Coast on June 11 and 12.

MUMBAI WEATHER

DDGM, IMD Mumbai, KS Hosalikar tweeted, "Widespread thunderstorm activity in Mumbai and around yesterday evening, continued late night, mainly in pockets of western suburbs and eastern; a good rainfall was realised. The rainfall activity continued with heavy lightning too. The situation is very likely to see for the next few days."

Mumbai would witness monsoon officially by June 16 to 17, while pre-monsoon showers are likely to occur by next week, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Maximum temperature touched 33 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while the minimum temperature was a normal 24 degrees Celsius, as per the weather department, as reported on June 11, 2019. The temperature is expected to be the same for the next 48 hours.

