De De Pyaar De box office collection: Ajay, Tabu and Rakul's film earns Rs 10.41 cr on day 1
De De Pyaar De released on May 17, 2019, and collected Rs 10.41 cr on day 1 at the box office. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh
De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh hit the theatres on May 17, 2019. The film is a romantic comedy and earned Rs 10.41 cr on day 1 at the box office. The film started on a good note, considering that it has a competition with Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2, helmed by Punit Malhotra. Student of The Year 2 features Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and wrote: "#DeDePyaarDe picked up towards evening after a dull start... Occupancy was higher in evening/night shows... Strong reports should ensure a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri âÂÂ¹ 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews]. India biz. [sic]"
#DeDePyaarDe picked up towards evening after a dull start... Occupancy was higher in evening/night shows... Strong reports should ensure a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri âÂÂ¹ 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews]. India biz. #DDPD— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2019
The trailer of the film released on April 1, Ajay Devgn's birthday, where Ajay Devgn's character, Ashish (50) falls in love with Rakul Preet's character, Ayesha (26). The lead couple in the film lives in London. Ajay is seen portraying a divorcee with two children, who are as young as Rakul's character. Tabu essays the role of Ajay's ex-wife.
The poster of the film caught the audience' attention because of Ajay's iconic leg split. The film is directed by Akiv Ali. Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Taanaji: The Unsung Hero, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Parineeti Chopra.
Public review of De De Pyar De