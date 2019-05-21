Delhi Metro's Yellow line faces delay in service due to glitches
Citing the reason behind the delay in services, the DMRC said it was due to a problem in Chhattarpur
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro's Yellow line faced glitches leading to delay in services, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Tuesday. The DMRC tweeted, "There is a delay in service between Udyog Bhawan and Huda City Centre, and between Samaypur Badli and Huda City Centre on the Yellow Line. Normal service is on at all other lines"
Citing the reason behind the delay in services, the DMRC said it was due to a problem in Chhattarpur. The DMRC said, "Train services will be run in loops temporarily between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur, and between Samaypur Badli and Qutub Minar."
There will be no train movement between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar, and we will update when the issue is rectified, said the Corporation. The DMRC added it would be running feeder bus services between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar to facilitate passengers.
Here's what happened...
Yellow Line Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 21, 2019
Delay in service from Udyog Bhawan to Huda City Centre.
Normal service on all other lines.
Due to a issue at Chattarpur, train services will be run in following loops temporarily:— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 21, 2019
1)Between Huda City Centre & Sultanpur
2) Between Samaypur Badli & Qutub Minar
There will be no train movement between Sultanpur & Qutub Minar & we will update when the issue is rectified. https://t.co/cA7vpzsKeg
DMRC will be running feeder bus service between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar to facilitate passengers.— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 21, 2019
DMRC will be running feeder bus service between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar to facilitate passengers.— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 21, 2019
Yellow Line Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 21, 2019
Repair work currently in progress between Qutub Minar and Chhattarpur Metro stations.
Metro's technicians and officials working on location to rectify the issue at the earliest.
Passengers of two trains between Qutub Minar and Chhattarpur have been evacuated.— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 21, 2019
Two maintenance teams of DMRC technicians consisting of 16 officials worked urgently to rectify the problem. Temporary restoration has been completed and trains are expected to run at restricted speed between Chhattarpur and Qutub Minar soon. pic.twitter.com/0N9WMpiAU9— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 21, 2019
On the other line, the stranded train is being removed. Services will be completely normalised shortly.— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 21, 2019
Yellow Line Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 21, 2019
Normal services have now resumed. Inconvenience is regretted. Please allow for some extra time in your commute till the bunching of trains eases. https://t.co/Nnqw2VvmIE
