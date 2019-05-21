Delhi Metro's Yellow line faces delay in service due to glitches

Published: May 21, 2019, 13:49 IST | mid-day online desk

Citing the reason behind the delay in services, the DMRC said it was due to a problem in Chhattarpur

DMRC. Pic/Twitter

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro's Yellow line faced glitches leading to delay in services, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Tuesday. The DMRC tweeted, "There is a delay in service between Udyog Bhawan and Huda City Centre, and between Samaypur Badli and Huda City Centre on the Yellow Line. Normal service is on at all other lines"

Citing the reason behind the delay in services, the DMRC said it was due to a problem in Chhattarpur. The DMRC said, "Train services will be run in loops temporarily between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur, and between Samaypur Badli and Qutub Minar."

There will be no train movement between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar, and we will update when the issue is rectified, said the Corporation. The DMRC added it would be running feeder bus services between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar to facilitate passengers.

