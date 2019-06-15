Despite thunderstorm, Yo Yo Honey Singh completed his next single's shoot

music

The shoot of Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song commenced a couple of days back and the song is a perfect blend of hip-hop and Bhangra.

Honey Singh

After getting the excitement of his audience to its peak, Yo Yo Honey Singh had a troublesome experience while he was shooting for his upcoming single in Ludhiana. When the whole crew of the rapper's team concluded the shoot for the single, a thunderstorm hit the location and a major section of the set was left devastated. Looking at the efforts each crew member had put, Yo Yo Honey Singh did not let the natural obstruction take over the spirit of the members of the shoot and was grateful that nothing happened during their schedule.

Talking about the experience, Producer Bobby Suri adds, "We are thankful to God almighty that the winds and rains could not harm any of us. There were no physical injuries on the sets. It looks like even nature is waiting for Honey Singh's next big release and co-operated with us. The song is all set to release as scheduled."

The shoot of his new song commenced a couple of days back and the song is a perfect blend of hip-hop and Bhangra. Interestingly, the base of the upcoming single is Punjabi due to which Yo Yo Honey Singh wanted to shoot it in Punjab itself and eventually opted for Jalandhar. Incidentally, Yo Yo Honey Singh is filming in Jalandhar city after a long time, not only that but the singer has got six choreographers for it which would be wrapped up by Thursday.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has got a certain vision for his next single for which the singer is very optimistic as he can't wait to treat his fans with his new track. On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up along with his new track.

