Do you love eating food? Watch this funny video by Hrithik Roshan

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan who has always been admired and loved by his fans not only for his acting abilities but also for his fit physique revealed the secret behind those washboard abs

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, who is known for his idyllic and chiseled body uploaded a funny video on his social media where he revealed how big of a foodie he is through a quirky. Hrithik Roshan who has always been admired and loved by his fans not only for his acting abilities but also for his fit physique revealed the secret behind those washboard abs. One of Asia's sexiest men, Hrithik uploaded a video with a voiceover of himself talking to someone where he is accepting how he cheats with his favorite food items.

Here's what Hrithik Roshan wrote when he shared the video: "The other guy inside me is a fitness freak. Currently we are happy together. I eat. He works out. We don't encroach in each other's space.

Sorted [sic]"

Hrithik mentions how there are times when he hogs on two bars of ice cream and chocolates. While talking about it the actor in the video said, "I want to eat food all the time, Food food food food food. Last time I had Samosa 6 days back after watching Avenger Endgame, main sab karunga, Raat ko pata nahi kuch ho jata hai mujhe, last night I ate a Mango I ate a protein bar then I ate dark chocolate then I ate 6 egg whites with toast and again I ate 6 egg whites with toast then I had a magnum, then again I had another magnum. Then somewhere I felt like I worked enough today, bohot mehnat hogaya ab soo jata hu and in a span of 1 and 1/2 episode of game of throne."

Hrithik has one of the fittest bodies in the industry and with this revealing, we surely feel closer to him as he is just like any commoner - relatable at the most!

The actor who had been treating his fans with back to back workout videos reflects on how the actor pushes his boundaries and continues to give workout goals to his fans.

The Kaabil actor has earlier delivered stellar performances, will be slipping into the character of a Mathematician for his upcoming film, Super 30, who grooms 30 students or the competitive exam of IIT-JEE. The actor will be next seen in Super 30.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan casts his spell on the female fans in China just with his Kaabil poster

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates