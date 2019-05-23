Doctors forget cotton pad inside woman's private parts at Kalwa hospital

national

Woman, who was in pain, realised something was stuck inside her private part only after 20 days

Nisha Rajbhar (in blue saree) with her husband Suraj, who is holding a thermocol box that contains their baby, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. The doctors told the new parents to keep their baby in the box as it was born prematurely

In a botched delivery, doctors at civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa allegedly forgot a piece of cotton inside a woman's vagina. She came back eight days later complaining of pain, however, the doctors allegedly said it was normal and sent her home without a check-up.

Nisha Rajbhar, 20, underwent a normal delivery at the hospital on April 25. As she was bleeding during too much childbirth, the doctors used cotton and sanitary napkins to stop it. However, they allegedly forgot to completely remove the cotton and sanitary napkin before stitching up the vagina, said husband Suraj Rajbhar.

"After 20 days of delivery, she felt a cotton part near her vagina and asked her mother to check what it was. Her mother found the piece of cotton and tried to remove it but stopped as Nisha was in pain. We immediately visited a private doctor, who said the cotton has caused infection in her vagina. He asked us to go to the doctor who oversaw the delivery" said Suraj.

Nisha was admitted to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Even after repeated attempts made, the dean of the Kalwa hospital Sandhya Khadse said, Thane MNS leader Samiksha Markande said, "When I got a call about it, I immediately rushed to see her. It is really sad that our doctors are behaving irresponsibly with poor patients. We took her to the hospital and asked the doctor to check her condition after which they admitted her." The Kalwa hospital dean, Sandhya Khadse, said, "I have left for the day, I cannot check with doctors now. I will get the details tomorrow."

