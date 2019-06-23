Dutee Chand: Kangana Ranaut can portray me perfectly on screen

bollywood

Dutee Chand says, "Apart from Anil Kapoor and Rakeysh Mehra, a lot of actors and actresses have independently reached out to me for the rights. I've even been approached for documentaries"

Kangana Ranaut and Dutee Chand

There has been a buzz about several filmmakers approaching Olympic sprinter Dutee Chand for the rights to her biopic. India's fastest sprinter and the nation's first athlete to reveal she is in a same-sex relationship said a lot of directors and actors have reached out to her for the rights to her biopic. But, Dutee is a fan of Kangana and her acting skills and she wants Kangana to portray her.

"It's a long story. I've gone through a lot in my life, I have seen a lot of struggles and difficulties. I have braved it all and won medals for my country with my determination. I have got requests from so many filmmakers who are keen to make my biopic, but I haven't given the nod yet. Apart from Anil Kapoor and Rakeysh Mehra, a lot of actors and actresses have independently reached out to me for the rights. I've even been approached for documentaries. With the number of requests coming my way, lagta hai meri story bahut hit hogi," says Dutee.

When asked, who she thinks will be apt to portray her on screen, she quickly responds, "Finalising an actress is the job of the producer and director. It usually happens only after they are ready with a story. I've seen films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dangal and Mary Kom. I think Priyanka Chopra did a very good job in Mary Kom. While I don't know who will eventually be selected, I think Kangana Ranaut can portray me perfectly on screen. I like her as an actress."

When Kangana was asked for a comment on this, she said, "That's very kind of Duteeji. She is the epitome of courage and strength and she has not only set a benchmark in her professional life, but the kind of courage she has displayed in her personal life is also commendable. I am humbled that she feels I am worthy of playing her."

