Elections Results 2019: Complete list of winners in Maharashtra

Here's a complete list of 2019 General Election winners in Maharashtra
In general election 2019, BJP, whose campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank won 41 out of 48 in Maharashtra along with the Shiv Sena. The Congress won only one seat in Chandrapur which was won by Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar alias Balubhai.
The Winners
The winners include senior BJP leaders and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Subhash Bhamre from Nagpur and Dhule seats respectively. The BJP nominee Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, quit the Rahul Gandhi-led party to join the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and won the Ahmednagar seat. In Maval, sitting Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne defeated his NCP rival Parth Pawar, the grand nephew of former Union minister Sharad Pawar. The AIMIM had its first MP from the state as its nominee Imtiaz Jaleel Syed won a keenly fought election in Aurangabad. The winning Independent candidate Navnit Ravi Rana also won the poll in Amravati constituency.
The Losers
All Congress candidates, including former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde, state president Ashok Chavan, and Mumbai unit chief Milind Deora, lost the polls. In a shock to the Shiv Sena, party strongman and Union Minister Anant Geete was trounced by Nationalist Congress Party's Sunil Tatkare in Raigad.
BJP-Shiv Sena combine sweeps Mumbai
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance swept through Mumbai despite Congress attempts to lure voters with Bollywood glitz by roping in actor Urmila Matondkar as well as the backing of Milind Deora by industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Both lost their deposits. Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora with 3,21,362 votes trailed in Mumbai South constituency behind Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant by over one lakh votes. Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant won Mumbai South seat in a repeat of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in which too he had emerged victorious against Deora.
Urmila Matondkar, who debuted into politics as the Congress candidate trailed by 241431votes against BJP MP Gopal Shetty in Mumbai North. She had filed a complaint on Thursday with the Election Commission alleging that there was a mismatch in the signatures and machine number on the form of EVM.
Congress candidate Priya Dutt was also trailing behind BJP's Poonam Mahajan who was leading by 485815 votes in Mumbai North Central.
BJP's Manoj Kotak, who replaced Kirit Somaiya as the party's candidate, won from Mumbai North by a margin of 2.26 lakh votes against the NCP's Sanjay Dina Patil.
Mumbai South Central constituency saw Rahul Shewale of the Sena won by over 1.5 lakh votes against Congress' Eknath Gaikwad.
Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam in Mumbai North West constituency lost to Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar by over 2 lakh votes.
|Constituency
|Winners
|Ahmednagar
|Dr Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (BJP)
|Akola
|Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao (BJP)
|Amravati
|Navnit Ravi Rana (Independent)
|Aurangabad
|Imtiaz Jaleel Syed (AIMIM)
|Baramati
|Supriya Sule (NCP)
|Beed
|Pritam Gopinathrao Munde (BJP)
|Bhandara-Gondiya
|Sunil Baburao Mendhe (BJP)
|Bhiwandi
|Kapil Moreshwar Patil (BJP)
|Buldhana
|Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao (Shiv Sena)
|Chandrapur
|Balubhai alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar (INC)
|Dhule
|Bhamre Subhash Ramrao (BJP)
|Dindori
|Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar (BJP)
|Gadchiroli-Chimur
|Ashok Mahadeorao Nete (BJP)
|Hatkanangle
|Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane (Shiv Sena)
|Hingoli
|Hemant Patil (Shiv Sena)
|Jalgaon
|Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil (BJP)
|Jalna
|Danve Raosaheb Dadarao (BJP)
|Kalyan
|Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena)
|Kolhapur
|Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik (Shiv Sena)
|Latur
|Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare (BJP)
|Madha
|Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik-Nimbalkar (BJP)
|Maval
|Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne (Shiv Sena)
|Mumbai South
|Arvind Ganpat Sawant (Shiv Sena)
|Mumbai North
|Gopal Shetty (BJP)
|Mumbai North central
|Poonam Mahajan (BJP)
|Mumbai North East
|Manoj Kotak (BJP)
|Mumbai North West
|Gajanan Kirtikar (Shiv Sena)
|Mumbai South Central
|Rahul Ramesh Shewale (Shiv Sena)
|Nagpur
|Nitin Jairam Gadkari (BJP)
|Nanded
|Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar (BJP)
|Nandurbar
|Dr Heena Vijaykumar Gavit (BJP)
|Nashik
|Godse Hemant Tukaram (Shiv Sena)
|Osmanabad
|Omprakash Bhupalsinh Alias pawan Rajenimbalkar (Shiv Sena)
|Palghar
|Rajendra Dhedya Gavit (Shiv Sena)
|Parbhani
|Jadhav Sanjay Haribhau (Shiv Sena)
|Pune
|Girish Bhalchandra Bapat (BJP)
|Raigad
|Tatkare Sunil Dattatray (NCP)
|Ramtek
|Krupal Balaji Tumane (Shiv Sena)
|Ratnagiri-sindhudurg
|Vinayak Raut (Shiv Sena)
|Raver
|Khadse Raksha Nikhil (BJP)
|Sangli
|Sanjaykaka Patil (BJP)
|Satara
|Shrimant Chh. Udayanraje Pratapsinhmaharaj Bhonsole (NCP)
|Shirdi
|Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande (Shiv Sena)
|Shirur
|Amol Ramsing Kolhe (NCP)
|Solapur
|Jai Sidheshwar Shivachary Mahaswamiji (BJP)
|Thane
|Rajan Baburao Vichare (Shiv Sena)
|Wardha
|Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas (BJP)
|Yavatmal-Washim
|Bhavana Pundlikrao Gawali (Shiv Sena)
Following is the final party position in Maharashtra
Total Lok Sabha seats: 48
BJP 23
Shiv Sena 18
NCP 4
Congress 1
AIMIM 1
Independent 1
