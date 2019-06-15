Heard about Monali Thakur and Chitransh Jain's Singing Sensations?
Singing Sensation is a digital platform to hone the skills of unheard talent. Singers like Monali Thakur, Gajendra Verma and a few manage the new talents
Chitransh Jain (24), a CA drop-out is turning tables as a digital entrepreneur by providing a platform to the unheard talents; called 'Singing Sensations'. It was the passion in him which drove him to drop out of Oxford Brookes University and create a platform for the unheard, budding 'Singing Sensations' as he puts it!
Chitransh, founder of the leading music portal 'Singing Sensations' shares his roots from the land of Rajasthan. His expertise in digital marketing has helped many singers, actors, and YouTubers like Ashish Chanchlani, Varun Pruthi, Monali Thakur, Isha Koppikar, Gajendra Verma, to name a few.
From the trails of his endeavor so far, he firmly believes that the need of the hour is to provide the budding talents in the nation. Speaking about it, Jain says, "No matter if today your voice is not heard by anyone from the real world, but tomorrow it can be published and bring it to the notice of millions. It is a well-known fact that India is full of young and talented singers with quite mesmerizing melodious voices but they require the right professional guidance and direction that can perfectly shape their singing talent, and also right platform to channelise their latent talents to the best across the globe."
Through Singing Sensations, every artist who has the talent and grit but is still unheard, it promises to showcase an independent content all across the masses or as he quotes "every unheard talent is just a click away from becoming the 'singing sensation!'
