Super 30 Jugraafiya song: Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur weave magic
The song, Jugraafiya from Super 30 features the love-exchange between the Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur
Hrithik Roshan's romantic number from Super 30 titled, Jugraafiya has been released and the love ballad proves o be a soothing treat to your ears! The song, Jugraafiya features the love-exchange between the Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur. The chemistry between Hrithik and Mrunal and the soothing music of Ajay-Atul hits the right chords, which will make you fall in love with the song, instantly.
Take a look at the song here:
Hrithik Roshan took to his official social media handle and shared this news: "Kar ke gustaakhiyaan, Maange na maafiyaan, Teri chaahat ne badla mere dil ka #Jugraafiya! [sic]"
Kar ke gustaakhiyaan, Maange na maafiyaan, Teri chaahat ne badla mere dil ka #Jugraafiya! Song out now. https://t.co/tCEsHfSBid @mrunal0801 #UditNarayan @shreyaghoshal @AjayAtulOnline @OfficialAMITABH @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @PicturesPVR @ZeeMusicCompany @super30film— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 15, 2019
The melodious song, Jugraafiya is sung by Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal and composed by dynamic duo Ajay-Atul and penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The fans are going gaga over his performance in Super 30's trailer.
The actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari maths teacher by hitting the right chords with the strong accent. A story on the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a teacher with a de-glam look which is winning appreciation from all across. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the trailer which is being hailed as the "best trailer of the year".
Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.
