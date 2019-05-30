Hema Malini spotted at Mumbai Airport, heads to Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony

national

Hema Malini, who retained her Lok Sabha seat in Mathura by defeating RLD candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh was spotted at Mumbai airport on her way to Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony

Hema Malini was spotted at the airport as she was heading to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in Delhi. In the political 'dangal' of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, a slew of film celebrities including Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Kirron Kher, Manoj Tiwari, Anubhav Mohanty, Mimi Chakraborty and Nushrat Jahan emerged victorious.

In a tweet, Hema Malini said: "Modiji and Amit Shahji are the architects of this stupendous win and it is the committed, tireless hard work of the wonderful karyakartas that has made all this possible. I personally thank all the BJP cadre and all the netas of Mathura who have worked so hard with me for my win."

Narendra Modi, who decimated the Opposition to lead his party BJP to a landslide win in the recent Lok Sabha election, has become the first prime minister in nearly 50 years to win a majority in consecutive polls. The 68-year-old stalwart leader is set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive term today. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.

A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place in the city on Thursday, with deployment of around 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony which will attended by foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors of several states among others.

