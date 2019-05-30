Hrithik Roshan congratulates PM Narendra Modi on the swearing-in!
Superstar Hrithik Roshan has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he takes the oath to serve the country for the second time at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Hrithik Roshan took to his social media handle and tweeted writing, "I heartily congratulate our honourable PM Narendra Modi for assuming office for his second term. We look forward to his leadership under which India is poised to grow into a knowledge superpower. @narendramodi"
I heartily congratulate our honourable PM Narendra Modi for assuming office for his second term. We look forward to his leadership under which India is poised to grow into a knowledge superpower. @narendramodi— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 30, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be returning to power with a historic win in 2019 Lok Sabha general elections for the second time.
Actor Hrithik Roshan had earlier urged the citizens of the country to vote and earn the best democracy upon Prime minister's request.
Hrithik had tweeted, "Voting isn't just about making a choice it's about being responsible and being sensitive. Please earn your democracy. Please vote this time."
Voting isn't just about making a choice it's about being responsible and being sensitive. Please earn your democracy. Please vote this time. https://t.co/ZyNd4bv0Om— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 25, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked Hrithik to ask citizen's to vote through his tweet, "Dear @iHrithik and @ActorMadhavan, Your work has stood out not only for the entertainment quotient but also for the passion and hardwork behind it. As widely respected voices, if you lend your voice towards increasing voter awareness, it strengthens India's democracy. #VoteKar"
Dear @iHrithik and @ActorMadhavan,— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019
Your work has stood out not only for the entertainment quotient but also for the passion and hardwork behind it. As widely respected voices, if you lend your voice towards increasing voter awareness, it strengthens India's democracy. #VoteKar
Superstar Hrithik Roshan whose film Kaabil will release in China on 5th June and has received thumbs up from the Chinese audience and the actor is currently in China for the same. The actor will be next seen in Super 30.
Also Read: Kangana Ranaut to Anil Kapoor: B-town celebs grace PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony
