Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 trailer gets a thumbs up from fans!

Published: Jun 04, 2019, 17:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Hrithik has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. The two-and-a-half minute trailer gives a glimpse of mathematician Hrithik Roshan's journey as Anand Kumar

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 trailer gets a thumbs up from fans!
Super 30 poster. Pic: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

Ever since the trailer of Hrithik Roshan's starrer Super 30 has dropped by the internet, netizens are leaving no unturned in showering love and appreciation for the trailer.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer gives a glimpse of mathematician Hrithik's journey as Anand Kumar from a tutor to wealthy privileged students to guru of those from economically weaker background aspiring to the Indian Institutes of Technology or the IITs.

Take a look at the trailer:

Hrithik has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. The actor makes us believe that he is the simple and ambitious Anand who does wonders with the treasure of knowledge.

Also Read: Ahead of the Super 30 trailer release, Hrithik Roshan shares the motion poster

Here's what fans have to say:

The first look of the film itself had created an immense buzz amongst the audience with Hrithik’s de-glam look winning appreciation from all across. With the shift of release, Super 30 has built an enormous curiosity base in the country where the trailer is being widely awaited.

Also Read: Here's what happened when Mrunal Thakur once walked in Hrithik Roshan's vanity!

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

hrithik roshanbollywood news

Super 30 trailer review

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK