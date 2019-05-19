Is that Taimur Ali Khan's nanny behind Mira Rajput or her lookalike? Netizens confused

bollywood

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Taimur Ali Khan's nanny, Savitri is seen walking behind Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor. Netizens are wondering is it her or her lookalike

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor with kids.

Nothing escapes the eyes of netizens. A video of Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain from the Mumbai airport is doing the rounds. And, fans have spotted something bizarre in the picture's background. They are wondering why Taimur Ali Khan's nanny is walking behind them.

Enough reason for Tim's fans to troll Mira. Looks like the nanny has a lookalike on the prowl.

The netizens were quick to spot the lady and guess that she was Taimur Ali Khan's nanny. Reports also suggest that Mira has asked the nanny to maintain a safe distance between them while walking. There were comments pouring on social media about how Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are trying to copy Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Another comment stated that it was for the first time Mira and Shahid were spotted with both their kids. There was another user that spoke in their favour and asked others, 'Why are you all so judgmental?'

Taimur Ali Khan's nanny was often spotted with the 'chhote nawab' and reportedly, she was paid a hefty amount for taking care of Tim.

The social media has always been abuzz with this question. Recently, Kareena Kapoor herself had addressed this 'national' question, when she appeared on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Pinch, which is about answering to the mean tweets thrown at the celebrities on social media.

A user, on social media, stated that Taimur's nanny is paid more than the bureaucrats. To which, Bebo gave an apt reply. She said, "How do they know that? This question should be addressed by a ministry." Further, she added, "There is no price for anything as long as your child is happy and safe. There is no price for that."

Apparently, mommy Kareena Kapoor and family found this trustworthy nanny through a high-profile agency in Juhu that recruits domestic help for celebrities. The report also says that a thorough check of the staff's background is done. From medical to financial history, everything is scanned through. Police verification of all their documents is done by the agency so that there is no stress on the parents.

