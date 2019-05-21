It's the best of both worlds for Kirti Kulhari
Kirti Kulhari recently wrapped up the shoot of the web series Bard of Blood in Rajasthan, and she also started filming for another untitled film where she will be seen playing a musician
Kirti Kulhari, who was last seen in two extremely appreciated projects, Uri: The Surgical Strike and the digital series Four More Shorts Please, is one of the very few actors who have projects on both the mediums that is feature Films as well as OTT platforms.
Kirti who made her short film debut this year with Maya also won an award for best actress in the short film category. Kirti Kulhari recently wrapped up the shoot of the web series Bard of Blood in Rajasthan, and she also started filming for another untitled film where she will be seen playing a musician.
In the yet-to-be-titled film, Kirti will be seen playing the character of Sasha, who is the lead singer of a band and is someone who has lived her life on her own terms and persistently questions the society on its indoctrination, a press release said.
"What I find interesting about this character is that she is truly liberated, free and it's a freedom that all of us seek but very few are able to find. When I say free she is free in her spirit and not bound by social norms or rules. She lives her life on her own terms. I find that so exciting and amazing as it reflects who I am in real life and how I like to live. Her funda in life is live and let live," Kirti Kulhari said in a statement.
Apart from this, she has a big release, Mission Mangal, this independence day, and also a few more interesting projects that are yet to be announced.
Kirti says, "For me, content is the king, I sign up to the projects that I feel have great content and thus the length of the role doesn't bother me. I am blessed that I got to be a part of some such amazing projects and I hope audiences like my upcoming projects as well."
