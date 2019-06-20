Search

Kabir Singh's first reactions are out: Audience calls it Shahid Kapoor's best performance ever

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 18:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani have managed to impress the audience with their performance in Kabir Singh which released in the Middle East a day early

A still from Kabir Singh

The first review of Kabir Singh is out, and it seems Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani have managed to impress the audience with their performance, particularly praising Shahid Kapoor's role.

The remake of Arjun Reddy, which will hit the big screens on Friday, June 21, released in the Middle East, a day before. Helmed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy (who also directed Arjun Reddy), the film has garnered considerable praise.

Among the early watchers was casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who called it Shahid Kapoor's best performance so far. He also praised the film's soundtrack. His applause was promptly acknowledged by Shahid.

He said, "#KabirSingh is a must watch movie!!! @shahidkapoor's best performance so far. Mind blowing.Aur @Advani_Kiara kya baath hai. An absolutely trippy film. The audience is going to go mad. The background score just compliments everything. Superb Direction by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. (sic)"

A Dubai based entertainment journalist, Umair Sandhu wrote, "Saw #KabirSingh at Censor Board ! What a BOMBASTIC Film ! @shahidkapoor Stole the Show all the way. What a Film!".

Other reactions, such as, "Whattt a movie! Hope Shahid will be superstar after the super success of #KabirSingh. Best ever performance", and, "In Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is menacing, not likeable. Angry. Visceral. So far the fine line between stylized and glorified is managed well by him & Vanga", went viral on social media.

Check out the fans reaction here:

Speaking about Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor plays a brilliant surgeon in the film, who goes down the self-destructive path when the woman he loves is forced to marry someone else. The trailer and songs from the movie have been appreciated by the audience, and it looks like Kabir Singh is going to blow everyone's mind. Shahid and Kiara's chemistry has already intrigued the audience.

Shahid Kapoor has undergone immense transformation to portray the role of Kabir Singh as he had to look like a young college student and also had to nail the look of a struggling alcoholic doctor.

Recently, in an interview with mid-day, Shahid Kapoor revealed why he felt compelled to take up Kabir Singh, which is a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. He said, "I watched Arjun Reddy and loved it. It ticked most of the boxes for me as an actor. He is an emotionally distraught man. Vijay [Deverakonda] and I had our own take on being a self-destructive surgeon. Because it is a love story, the inherent emotion is very beautiful. It has its dark moments but overall the film gives a viewer a wholesome experience. I was sucked in by Arjun Reddy."

A T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, the film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. Kabir Singh releases on June 21, 2019.

