Kirti Kulhari and Sohum Shah combine forces for a short film
Kirti Kulhari and Sohum Shah have impressed us on more than one occasion with their stellar performances, have now combined forces for director Pawan Kriplani's untitled short film
It is always exciting to catch a fresh new pairing onscreen, and it's a definite kicker if the actors involved boast of some outstandingly brilliant acting chops. Hence, when the news of Sohum Shah and Kirti Kulhari uniting together for a short film came out, it got the viewers thrilled.
The versatile actors, who have impressed us on more than one occasion with their stellar performances, have now combined forces for director Pawan Kriplani's untitled short film. Soon after the wrap, the duo took to their respective social media platforms and shared their delightful experiences.
Sohum Shah, who recently created a stir at all award functions with his critically acclaimed film Tumbbad, shared a picture with the entire team of his upcoming short film and wrote, "Had a lovely time shooting for my first short film with this wonderful team. Will miss all the dhamal masti we had on the set with the team, @IamKirtiKulhari and #PawanKriplani. Filhaal zyaada kuch nahi baat kar sakta but more details to follow soon (sic)"
Even Kirti Kulhari shared a lovely image with the team and wrote, "And it's a wrap another short film.. can't talk about the film yet, but soon thank u #pawankriplani @HoneyTrehan #abhishekchoubey @s0humshah, Neha, JK and all the wonderful people of the team..had a blast..loads of love (sic)"
With Sohum and Kirti bursting with so much excitement, it's but natural for us to look forward to seeing these two talented actors together in one frame.
