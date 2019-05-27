MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2019: Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2019 to be declared at at mbose.in

results

Meghalaya HSSLC Arts Result 2019: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to declare the Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2019 or MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2019 on Monday, May 27, 2019, on their official website mbose.in. The MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2019 will also be made available on Jagran Josh. Once MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2019 has been announced, you can follow these simple steps mentioned below

Steps to check Meghalaya HSSLC Arts Result 2019

Visit meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com

Click on the link for MBOSE HSSLC Arts Results 2019

Fill in your details, such as roll number etc

Press the 'Submit' button

Take a printout and save your Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2019 for future reference

After checking the MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2019, if students feel that their efforts have not been truly justified in the scorecard, they can apply for re-checking / re-evaluation of the answer sheets. In case there is any change in the final mark tally, the same would be updated in the original mark sheet. The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is the government body that regulates and supervises various facets concerning the smooth conducting of examination, results, and education of the SSLC and the HSSLC. The origin of MBOSE lies in the Meghalaya Board of School Education Act, 1973 (Meghalaya Act 10, 1973) after which it has been executing all the duties relating to the control of the SSLC and the HSSLC education in the state of Meghalaya.

