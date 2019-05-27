Meghalaya SSLC Result 2019: Meghalaya 10th Results to be declared at mbose.in

results

Check Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2019 or MBOSE SSLC Result 2019 for 10th class on Monday, May 27, 2019, on the official website mbose.in

Meghalaya SSLC Result 2019: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2019 or MBOSE SSLC Result 2019 for 10th class on Monday, May 27, 2019, on the official website mbose.in. Apart from the official website, the Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2019 or MBOSE SSLC Result 2019 for 10th class will also be available on Jagran Josh. If students are not satisfied with the Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2019, they can appear for the Meghalaya 10th compartmental/ supplementary exam. The supplementary examination is likely to be held in the month of June and July.

Steps to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2019

Go to mbose.in or meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com

or Enter your MBOSE SSLC 2019 details like roll number and study mode

Enter other personal details, such as date of birth, name, mobile number, etc

Press the 'Submit' button

Your scorecard will appear. Download and take a printout for further reference

The Meghalaya Board of School Education was set up as per the 1973 MBOSE Act. The board has the right to control, regulate and look after the matters associated with school education in Meghalaya. Initially, the education board was functioning in the office of the director of public instruction. On the other hand, the education board also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.

