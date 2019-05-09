Paper leak case: Supreme Court asks SSC to declare 2017 results

Published: May 09, 2019, 16:27 IST | mid-day online desk

Last month, the Supreme Court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a detailed status report on the investigation into the 2017 SSC examination paper leak case

Paper leak case: Supreme Court asks SSC to declare 2017 results
Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court asked the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday to declare the 2017 results for recruitment in central government jobs. A bench comprising Abdul Nazir and Justices S A Bobde also constituted a seven-member committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge GS Singhvi, to suggest measures to make the conduct of entrance exams for jobs and admission in educational institutions foolproof.

The panel would include former Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani and scientist Vijay Bhatkar. Last month, the Supreme Court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a detailed status report on the investigation into the 2017 SSC examination paper leak case. In its August 31, 2018 order, the court had stayed the 2017 results.

 20910160

Stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

supreme courtnew delhicentral bureau of investigationnational news

2002 hit-and-run case: Supreme Court issues notice to Salman Khan

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK