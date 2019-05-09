Paper leak case: Supreme Court asks SSC to declare 2017 results
Last month, the Supreme Court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a detailed status report on the investigation into the 2017 SSC examination paper leak case
New Delhi: The Supreme Court asked the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday to declare the 2017 results for recruitment in central government jobs. A bench comprising Abdul Nazir and Justices S A Bobde also constituted a seven-member committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge GS Singhvi, to suggest measures to make the conduct of entrance exams for jobs and admission in educational institutions foolproof.
SC today asked Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to declare 2017 result for recruitment in Central Govt jobs;also appointed a high power committee headed by retd SC judge to suggest measures to make conduct of entrance exams for jobs&admission in educational institutions foolproof pic.twitter.com/X88xbHQwWx— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019
SSC paper leak 2017: Supreme Court Directs Commission To Declare SSC cgl 2017 Results – SSC CGL paper leak 2017: à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤® à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¸à¤à¤¸à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤°à¤¿à¤à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¦à¥à¤¶, Career Hindi News Recruitment jobs https://t.co/flSsDeAuOF— Nihaal Tomar (@Tomarnihaal) May 9, 2019
In a big relief to lakhs of students who had taken 2017 SSC exam, SC allows Staff Selection Committee to declare the result for recruitment in Central government jobs.— Amit Anand Choudhary (@amitanandTOI) May 9, 2019
The panel would include former Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani and scientist Vijay Bhatkar. Last month, the Supreme Court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a detailed status report on the investigation into the 2017 SSC examination paper leak case. In its August 31, 2018 order, the court had stayed the 2017 results.
20910160
Stories of the day
- Death by Garbage: Man dies under weight of waste in Kurla
- Video: Minor boys perform death-defying stunt on Mumbai local train
- Mumbai: CSMT's hi-tech indicators make commuters unhappy
- Mumbai Crime: 55-year old doctor rapes model in Versova; arrested
- Visually challenged Mumbai boy 95 percent in ICSE
- Banned stapler pins on your tea bags? FDA is waiting for your complaint
- Talaq, not qubool, says Bhiwandi woman to husband
- Four cars catch fire in two days on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
- Mumbai: Drop in road accident deaths in city, suburbs
- Mumbai: Relief for flat owner who owes society dues of Rs 4.91 lakh
- 42 cats, dogs rescued from 'unhygienic' Virar flat
- Kumbh pe kharcha and other matters in polls pe charcha
- S K Patil Udyan in south Mumbai opens after eight months
- 'Joblessness is the real terrorism'
- Researchers at IITB develop first ever microprocessor, major boon for India's electronics
- Twitterati reacts to Narendra Modi's comment on Gandhi family using INS Viraat as personal taxi
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
2002 hit-and-run case: Supreme Court issues notice to Salman Khan