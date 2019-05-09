Pune: Fire breaks out in saree store, five labourers dead

national

The five labourers were present in the store in order to guard it against possible theft. According to reports, the fire broke out due to short circuit that occurred around 4.30 am

A fire broke out at a Pune-based wholesale sari store in which five labourers who were present there at the time, died in their sleep. The five labourers were stuck in the godown and died due to suffocation and burns in the wee hours on Thursday morning.

The incident took place at RAJYOG Saree Centre, situated on Saswad road in the Devachi Urali area.



According to a fire bridge officer, "The five labourers were present in the store in order to guard it against possible theft. According to reports, the fire broke out due to short circuit that occurred around 4.30 am. While the five labourers were in deep sleep, one of them managed to notice something like a thick foam. This is when he and his colleagues tried to make a run for it, but only to realise that they were locked. They alerted the shop manager at around 4.30 am based on which the cops were alerted.

"It took around an hour to carry out the entire rescue operation as well as to douse the fire. Out of the five labourers that was in the saree centre, one was critical, while the others were unconscious. We rushed them all to a hospital immediately. Prima facie, it seems that the fire broke out in the store due to a short circuit. The police are currently probing the case. "

All the labourers were rushed to Sassoon General hospital where they were declared dead.

On May 6, 2019, a fire broke out in a building at Yari Road in Andheri West in which three people were injured. The locals said a cylinder exploded inside a flat on the fourth floor of the eight-storey residential building causing the blaze around 11 am.

Two of the three injured people, identified as Deep Himanshu Desai, 35, and Nilima Rawan, 60, were rushed to Cooper Hospital by the locals before the fire brigade was alerted.

While Desai suffered about 35 per cent burns, Rawan sustained a head injury. The third person sustained a minor injury and was given first aid inside the ambulance that had arrived with the fire brigade. The fire brigade, which was alerted around 11.25 am, arrived at the scene at 11.44 am and as able to douse the fire in about 10 minutes.

