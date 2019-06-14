Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders condole death of IAF personnel killed in AN-32 crash
The Congress leaders' remarks came soon after the IAF announced that all the 13 people on board the AN-32 aircraft which crashed are dead
On June 13, 2019, the Congress party condoled the death of 13 Indian Air Force (IAF) officials who were killed in the AN-32 aircraft crash in Arunachal Pradesh. Congress President Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to condole the death of the 13 IAF personnel, saying that for 10 days India hoped and prayed for them.
For over 10 days India has hoped & prayed that our 13 Air-Warriors on the missing IAF #AN32 were safe.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 13, 2019
Sadly, it is now confirmed that all 13 have perished in a crash.
My deepest condolences to the families of our 13 brave men in uniform. You are in my thoughts & prayers. https://t.co/8mPRLjKMoZ
"For over 10 days India has hoped and prayed that our 13 Air Warriors on the missing IAF AN-32 were safe. Sadly, it is now confirmed that all 13 have perished in a crash. My deepest condolences to the families of our 13 brave men in uniform. You are in my thoughts and prayers," the Congress President tweeted.
Our deepest condolences & tributes to the families of the brave @IAF_MCC members who lost their lives in the AN - 32 aircraft.— Congress (@INCIndia) June 13, 2019
The nation will always be indebted to their valour & service. https://t.co/dBEYPYa2Gb
The Congress leaders' remarks came soon after the IAF announced that all the 13 people on board the AN-32 aircraft which crashed are dead. A team of rescuers had spotted the wreckage of the plane in a heavily forested mountainous terrain on Thursday.
The IAF identified the dead as Wing Commander G.M. Charles, Squadron Leader H. Vinod, Flight Lts R. Thapa, A. Tanwar, S. Mohanty and M.K. Garg, Warrant Officer K.K. Mishra, Sergeant Anoop Kumar, Corporal Sherin, Leading Aircraft Man S.K. Singh and Pankaj, Non-Combatant (Enrolled) Putali and Rajesh Kumar.
On Tuesday, the IAF spotted the missing plane's wreckage 16 km north of Lipo, northeast of Tato, at about 12,000 feet above sea level, with the help of a Mi-17 helicopter after eight days of search operation involving armed forces and police.
The AN-32 took off on June 3 from the Jorhat airbase in Assam for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district bordering China but lost contact with the ground agencies within 35 minutes.
Top stories of the day
- 'Our whole life destroyed, why should he live?'
- Mumbai: Andheri colony locals shudder at tree breaks
- Rain, wind make cladding around Gandhi mural fall on man, killing him
- Esplanade should be fixed, not demolished, say heritage committee
- Parts of Mumbai may face 10-15 percent water cut till June 14
- Mumbai police help disaster management gain traction on Twitter
- Maoists arrested in May 1 Gadchiroli attack case sent to police custody
- SGNP hosts firefly show despite environmentalists' red flag
- Cabinet expansion: Shiv Sena loyalists likely to miss ministerial berth
- 'Exclude marks given to SSC students for art, sports too'
- Uran graffiti man was in touch with terror suspects, say cops
- Man beheads nephew to 'appease deities' for bountiful harvest
- Rare photos of Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita, parents Dhirubhai and Kokilaben you should not miss!
- Pune police raid 83-year-old activist's Ranchi home
- Ola driver returning customer's wallet restores man's faith in humanity
- Aaditya Thackeray: The young Shiv Sena leader turns 29 today
- Aaditya Thackeray interacts with officials at BMC headquarters in SoBo
- Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast
- Heavy showers and cyclone alert in Mumbai!
- Have you seen these fabulous pictures of Disha Patani?
- Bandra Diaries: Ananya Panday, Diana Penty, Krystle D'souza, Nidhhi Agerwal spotted
- Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Juhu Diaries: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan look from the next film goes viral
- Shahid Kapoor reveals an intimate detail about his relationship with wife Mira
- Stuart Broad's Nottingham pub does not revolve around cricket
- World Cup 2019: India hope to manage injuries and weather against NZ
- Sania Mirza slams 'cringeworthy' TV ads hyping the Indo-Pak WC match
- Rishabh Pant got nod for WC because he is lefty, says Sanjay Bangar
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Rahul Gandhi to resign as Congress president?