Saaho new poster out; Prabhas announces film's release date

Prabhas took to his Instagram account to share his look in the new poster of his upcoming film, Saaho. The film, which will release on August 15, 2019, also features Shraddha Kapoor in a pivotal role

Prabhas. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/actorprabhas

The release date of the much-awaited film, Saaho is out now! On Tuesday, the main lead of the film, Prabhas took to his social media account to announce to his fans the release date of his action-thriller. The Baahubali actor also shared his new look in the poster unveiled, and he looks uber cool and fierce. The poster has Prabhas looking fierce, posing glaring into the eyes straight in a different avatar. The vibes of the poster surely are thrilling and give a hint of the core element of the most anticipated movie of the year with its action package. While sharing the news with his fans, Prabhas wrote, "Here it is darlings, for all of you... The new official poster of my next film Saaho. See you in theatres on 15th August! #15AugWithSaaho [sic]"

On Monday, Prabhas took to his social media and shared the news of #SaahoSurprise stating that something exciting would be coming up, which left the fans curious as to what was coming their way.

As soon as the poster was shared by the pan India star, the fans could not contain their excitement and the comments section were flooded with love and appreciation. Earlier, the series Shades of Saaho created a huge stir and garnered wide appreciation from all across the quarters for the high octane stunts shown in the previous videos.

The first video was released by the makers on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday. Saaho, one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas enjoys pan India appeal. Paired alongside Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is being shot in three languages; Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously. It also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

