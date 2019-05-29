Sanjay Gandhi National Park's star attraction Tiger Yash dies due to cancer

national

It should be noted that the captive male Tiger Yash, who was operated twice for some growth on the face since the past year, was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer

Pics/ Ranjeet Jadhav

In what can be called as shocking news to Wildlife and nature lovers at the captive Tiger safari at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the 12-year-old Royal Bengal Tiger Yash who has been undergoing treatment at SGNP, passed away yesterday.

Confirming the same, Chief Conservator of Forest and SGNP Director Anwar Ahmed said, "We are saddened to inform that 12-year-old-captive tiger Yash who was undergoing treatment for a rare type of cancer died yesterday evening at 5.45 pm. The doctors treating him put in all their best effort to save the tiger but unfortunately, he died as his health had deteriorated."

It should be noted that the captive male Tiger Yash, who was operated twice for some growth on the face since the past year, was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer. As reported by the pathologists from Mumbai Veterinary College, the Tiger was suffering from an embyronal type rhabdomyosarcoma. The samples were also sent for further tests by the pathologist to various labs for confirmation.'

Since the past two-three weeks, the animal was consuming a limited amount of buffalo beef and chicken but had lost a considerable amount of body weight since he was last operated in March 2019 by a team of veterinarians led by Dr. Wakankar, Dr. Pingle and others.

On March 24, mid-day covered a story (Mumbai: Star tiger at Sanjay Gandhi National Park operated for a granuloma tumour on lip) in which it was mentioned that one of the star attractions of the tiger safari at SGNP, Yash, a male tiger, was unwell. In a nearly three-hour operation that took place, the SGNP doctors removed a tumour, called a granuloma, from his face. In August, the tiger was operated for the same problem.

Anand, Yash and Laxmi the tigers at the SGNP, are the cubs of Palash and Basanti. Yash has been one of the star attractions for visitors who take a ride to the tiger safari at SGNP.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates