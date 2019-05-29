Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malhari wins the hearts of American audience

bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Indian dance group, V. Beatable made its way into every American's heart with the popular show America's Got Talent. They chose to perform their audition act on Bajirao Mastani's song, Malhari picturised on Ranveer Singh. The video is gaining popularity in the West at a rapid speed.

Malhari from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani topped the charts on home turf and the music album even won Sanjay Leela Bhansali an award for Best Music Director at certain award shows.While the magnum opus made a clean sweep at all the award functions, bagging the biggest honors, the music too received the highest number of nominations and wins in 2016.

At one of the award shows, Bajirao Mastani won a cache of eight prizes including album of the year. So it comes as no surprise that Malhari has been embraced by the American audience.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his larger-than-life canvases, as much as he is for his uplifting and inspiring music, proves yet again with films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat that when it comes to music, the filmmaker has an astute sensibility like no other.

With Malhari invigorating audiences at the live shows of America's Got Talent, the filmmaker and music director puts Indian music back up on the global map.

Take a look at the Malhari song here:

