Shiv Sena: Rahul Gandhi's personality does not attract people
"The Congress party faced a more shameful defeat than 2014 this time," Shiv Sena said in its editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana'
Taking a potshot at the "shameful defeat" of the Congress in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Shiv Sena on Monday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi's personality "does not attract people."
"The Congress party faced a more shameful defeat than 2014 this time," Shiv Sena said in its editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
"Rahul Gandhi's personality does not attract people and his speeches are not impressive. Is there anything that can inspire a person or the country from whatever Rahul Gandhi says?" it asked.
After analyzing Congress post the Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena said the grand old party is visionless right now. It also stated, "Congress party has leaders, but lacks party workers."
Shiv Sena took a jibe at the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party's general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. "Congress won two seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, but only managed one in 2019," Shiv Sena stated.
Top News stories of the day
- Mumbai: Derailment at Kurla disrupts Central Railway train services
- Mumbai crime: Popular salon stylist groped me, says actress
- Mumbai: Behind PG medico's suicide, constant barbs in WhatsApp groups
- Blood banks that don't update stock status will lose licence
- Mumbai: 50-year-old critically injured in Jogeshwari gas explosion dies
- Narendra Modi visits mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar, seeks blessings
- Mumbai crime: FIR registered in Anurag Kashyap's tweet plaint
- Mumbai: Vikhroli Metro station to tower over EEH, JVLR
- Narendra Dabholkar murder: 'Defence lawyer's clerk arrested from Thane'
- Super volatile all this while
- Mumbai: Civic body to find out if parking under open spaces is possible
- Mumbai crime: Two fake cops trying to loot senior citizen arrested
- Mumbai: Western Railway's third AC local will roll out in December
- Daawat to dine
- A Himalayan feast
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
People with vision have work, not ones 'without' it: Ramdev on Rahul Gandhi's right-wing remark