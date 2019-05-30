Siddhant Chaturvedi's MC Sher disguised as Agent H?

bollywood

Siddhant Chaturvedi has just taken us back in time and we can't get over the fact that MC Sher has gracefully added his personal touch and made 'Agent H' his own

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The latest trailer of Men In Black International has MC Sher all over the trailer. The quirky dialogues and rhyming lines take us straight back to Gully Boy. Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has immortalised the character of MC Sher through Gully Boy, has now shown us that the rapper inside him will live on forever through his movies even in the international arena.

The actor has just taken us back in time and we can't get over the fact MC Sher, aka Siddhant Chaturvedi, has gracefully added his personal touch and made 'Agent H' his own.

The MIB International trailer looked like MC Sher has joined the secret agent as 'Agent H' and will save the world. The actor has slain everyone yet again with his lines as he says, "Aapne jaisa koi hardich nahi hai."

Siddhant became an overnight sensation after the release of his film Gully Boy, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Siddhant played the role of MC Sher, Ranveer's guide and mentor in the world of rapping. Immortalised in the hearts of the audience, MC Sher is ready to leap towards Hollywood with this international collaboration.

After receiving immense appreciation for his character MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvedi is already being flooded with film offers. However, the actor has admitted to choosing his scripts with great caution.

Check out the Men In Black Hindi teaser:

