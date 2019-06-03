Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi to release on August 2
Jabariya Jodi which was earlier releasing on July 12 will now hit the screens on August 2.
Viewers will now have to wait for some more time to watch Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' as the release date of the film has been pushed forward. The film which was earlier releasing on July 12 will now hit the screens on August 2.
Announcing the news, the 'Brothers' actor wrote on Twitter, "The surprise wedding of the year set to arrive on August 2." The shooting for the film had begun on August 20, 2018, with posters featuring the duo in desi avatars being released. This is the second time, the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in 'Hasee Toh Phasee'. The romantic comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, Chandan Roy Sanyal. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh.
The surprise wedding of the year set to arrive on August 2.#JabariyaJodi #JabariyaJodiOn2ndAugust@ParineetiChopra@ektaravikapoor #ShobhaKapoor@RuchikaaKapoor @ShaaileshRSingh#PrashantSingh @balajimotionpic— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 3, 2019
Parineeti last appeared in 'Kesari' alongside Akshay Kumar and will next be seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' opposite Arjun Kapoor. On the other hand, Sidharth will next appear in 'Marjaavan' opposite his 'Ek Villain' co-star Riteish Deshmukh and newbie Tara Sutaria.
