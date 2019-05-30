Sunny Leone: The south industry will help me grow

regional-cinema

Apart from Coca Cola, Sunny Leone's special song in the Malayalam film, Madhura Raja, is turning out to be a big draw. Fans have been screaming and dancing when she appears on the screen in the Mammootty-starrer

Sunny Leone/picture courtesy: Sunny Leone's Instagram account

Actress Sunny Leone, who is foraying into the southern film industry with movies like "Rangeela" and "Veeramadevi", believes it will help her grow.

"Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow," Sunny told IANS.

"Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot," added the actress.

On the Bollywood front, the 38-year-old has been roped in for a horror-comedy called "Coca Cola". She says there's room for all genres. "Today, content sells and if it's good, people will bite into it. So, there is room for every genre and an audience for the same."

After a string of special appearances and dance numbers, this will mark Leone's first feature film in Bollywood since Tera Intezar (2017).

Confirming the news, producer Mahindra Dhariwal says, "We have signed Sunny Leone for the horror comedy. I thought this is the right time to explore the genre since the audience has taken a shine to it. We have already registered the title so that there is no copyright issue in the future."

This is not exactly surprising as the actor has a huge fan following in Kerala. During a visit to Kochi for a brand endorsement event, she brought traffic to a standstill. The cops had to resort to lathi-charge to control the crowds.

Besides Madhura Raja, Sunny Leone will also be seen in another south film, her Tamil debut Veeramadevi, a period drama, which is slated to release later this year. When asked about the film, Sunny Leone said in a media interaction: "I am so excited to be a part of a project that is like this. Playing a warrior is something that I have always wanted to do."

