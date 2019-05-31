This Hindu officer is observing 'roza' for Ramzan on behalf of ailing driver

national

The officer, identified as Mali believes that every person should do his/her bit to spread communal harmony

Pic/ ANI Twitter

Sanjay N Mali, a Divisional Forest Officer in Buldhana, has decided to keep religious beliefs aside and place humanity at the forefront. He is observing 'roza' (fast) in place of his driver Zafar during the holy month of Ramzan.

Speaking to ANI, Mali said, "On 6 May, I asked him if he will keep roza. He said he won't be able to as his health does not support him because of duty. So, I told him I will do it in his place."

"Since May 6, I have been keeping roza. I wake up at 4 am and eat something. Then I break my roza after 7 pm," he said while detailing about his schedule.

Also Read: Health tips to keep in mind during Ramadan

Mali believes that every person should do his/her bit to spread communal harmony.

Calling the practice an 'ideal example of communal harmony', he said, "I believe every religion teaches us something good. We must spread communal harmony. We first see humanity, religion is secondary. After keeping roza, I am feeling very fresh."

The Ramzan fast begins with a pre-dawn meal called 'sehri'. At sunset, when it's time to mark the end of the daylong fast, 'rozedaars' (people who keep fast) gather for an evening meal known as 'iftar'.

Maharashtra: Hindu officer observes 'roza' on behalf of ailing driver



Read @ANI Story| https://t.co/I5cJY9F6QT pic.twitter.com/DMu03WrUZa — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 31, 2019

This year, Eid will be celebrated in the first week of June, marking the end of the month-long fasting period.

Inputs from ANI

Top News stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates